Uhuru shows off his martial arts skills as he receives Black Belt – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Wednesday presented with the 8th degree honorary Black Belt award from the Tong-Il Moo-Doo Federation in appreciation of his continuous support and commitment to the sport.

The award was given to the president by the chairman of the Kenya Tong-Il Moo-Doo Federation Clarence Mwakio Ingalwa.

While accepting the award, the president gave an assurance that he will continue supporting and nurturing talents before he leaves office.

He noted that there are millions of talented Kenyan youths who need mentoring to rise to the top.

President Kenyatta then had the opportunity to showcase his martial arts skills as he trained with the team before they left the country.

The team will be representing the country at the 2019 World Martial arts Mastership in Chungju city South Korea starting from August 30, 2019 to September 6, 2019.

BELT RANKINGS

Tong-Il Moo-Doo is mixed Martial arts and has many components such as Tae Kwo ndo, Karate and Judo.

The sport has several grading levels which a player has to train in to become a master.

Beginner (White Belt) takes 3 months of training, Yellow Belt takes 3 months and Green Belt also takes 3 months.

Thereafter a player advances to Blue Belt, Brown Belt and finally Black Belt, which is the highest belt ranking level in the sport.