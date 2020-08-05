Uhuru sends message of sympathy to the people of Lebanon following terror blast





President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of solidarity and encouragement to President Michel Aoun and the People of the Lebanese Republic following Tuesday’s devastating blast in Beirut.

In a statement released by State House, President Kenyatta also expressed Kenya’s sympathy for the Lebanese people and wished them God’s comfort as they come to terms with the regrettable destruction of their iconic capital city.

The message comes hours after a huge explosion in the country’s capital Beirut killed at least 100 people and injured more than 4000 others.

“What we are witnessing is a huge catastrophe. There are victims and casualties everywhere. Over 100 have lost their lives. Our teams are still conducting search and rescue operations in the surrounding areas,” head of Lebanon’s Red Cross George Kettani told local media

The whole city was shaken by the blast which began with a fire at the port that exploded into a mushroom cloud.

President Michel Aoun said 2750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate had been stored unsafely in a warehouse for six years.

He has called an urgent cabinet meeting on Wednesday and also declared a state of emergency.