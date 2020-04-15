Join our Telegram Channel
Uhuru mourns departed author and journalist Ken Walibora

By Sylvania Ambani April 15th, 2020 1 min read

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of celebrated Kiswahili scholar Prof Ken Walibora, who passed on Friday.

President Kenyatta described the late Walibora as a polished broadcaster and prolific writer whose literary works will continue to inspire future generations.

The president’s message was posted on State House’s official Twitter handle.

Prof Walibora lost his life after being knocked down by a matatu on Landhies Road.

He had been missing since Friday, with his family searching for him for days.

Some of his most famous books include Siku Njema, which was published in 1996 and used as a secondary school set book in Kenyan schools, Ndoto ya Amerika, Kidagaaa Kimemuozea and Naskia Sauti ya Mama, a memoir of his childhood.

