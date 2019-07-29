Join our WhatsApp Channel
Uhuru, Raila lead Kenyans in mourning Governor Laboso

July 29th, 2019 1 min read

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga led Kenyans in eulogising deceased Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso who died Nairobi Hospital on Monday.

“I have received the sad news of the passing away of Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso with utter disbelief. Dr Laboso was an icon of women leadership in our country. May God grant the family, residents of Bomet and all Kenyans the fortitude to bear the big loss,” said President Kenyatta.

Opposition Leader Raila Odinga, mourned her saying; “Laboso’s death is a blow to our system of devolved government. She was a dedicated public servant and when I recently visited her in hospital in London, I was encouraged that she was on path to full recovery. My prayers are with her family and the people of Bomet. Rest in Peace.”

Other leaders and Kenyans also eulogized the late Laboso.

