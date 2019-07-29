Uhuru, Raila lead Kenyans in mourning Governor Laboso

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga led Kenyans in eulogising deceased Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso who died Nairobi Hospital on Monday.

“I have received the sad news of the passing away of Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso with utter disbelief. Dr Laboso was an icon of women leadership in our country. May God grant the family, residents of Bomet and all Kenyans the fortitude to bear the big loss,” said President Kenyatta.

Opposition Leader Raila Odinga, mourned her saying; “Laboso’s death is a blow to our system of devolved government. She was a dedicated public servant and when I recently visited her in hospital in London, I was encouraged that she was on path to full recovery. My prayers are with her family and the people of Bomet. Rest in Peace.”

Other leaders and Kenyans also eulogized the late Laboso.

The death of Gov Joyce Laboso is a great shock and loss. She was an astute political tactician and gallant fighter for her constituents and the rights of women. She made her mark as one of the few elected women Governors. She'll be truly missed. — Sen.Moses Wetang'ula (@Wetangulam) July 29, 2019

#RIPJoyceLaboso let's declare cancer as a national crisis… Cancer has claimed two lives of two prominent citizen in less than four days… May Joyce Laboso rest in eternal peace https://t.co/FehX8ZHdTd — Baba Owino (@cleophas_owino) July 29, 2019

Once again Cancer has claimed another great Kenyan, Dr. Joyce Laboso. We must ask ourselves serious questions about the sudden rise of cancer in Kenya. It's never been that serious as it is now. Is it the foods we eat? Why isn't there investment on cancer research? #RIPLaboso — JK (@Nyigi_) July 29, 2019

😭😭Sorry state for this Nation 🇰🇪. Go well Gvn Joyce Laboso. The country once again has lost a leader. May God give your family and great Bomet people peace and comfort during this difficult time. #RipLaboso — Katiwa (@Alexkatiwa) July 29, 2019

Why do cancer kill good leaders like Joyce Laboso & Ken Okoth & leave behind thieves Who have messed up our country???? #RIPKenOkoth #RIPLaboso #RIPJoyceLaboso — Ben Musau (@munywokimusau) July 29, 2019