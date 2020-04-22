Uhuru orders state parastatals not to disconnect electricity and water

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the relevant state parastatals not to disconnect electricity and water owing to unpaid bills during the coronavirus pandemic.

The president spoke on Wednesday morning a radio interview that was aired live on several stations.

“Kenyans should continue to receive essential services. The rest, we will talk about when we have defeated this pandemic,” said Kenyatta.

Nairobi News understands Kenyans have been receiving slightly higher monthly bills from Kenya Power Company. Some of the bills are accompanied with a threat of disconnection.

President Kenyatta’s assertion comes a week after Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo declared his government will offer free electricity and water bills to the citizens in the months of April, May and June.

President Kenyatta also said he does not have powers to order property owners against collecting rent from their tenants because those are personal property.

But he has urged the landlords to be mindful of the current economic situation.