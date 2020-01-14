Uhuru orders Ministry of Health to halt implementation of new NHIF rules – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta has stopped the implementation of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) new proposed changes that were to be effected from January 2020.

Speaking on Tuesday from State House Mombasa, President Kenyatta said that this is to allow for further consultation on the proposed changes.

“Fellow Kenyans with regards to the health insurance I am aware of the proposed changes of fees and structure of insurance benefits by the NHIF and given my administration commitments to providing affordable health care. I am today directing the Ministry of Health to immediately halt the implementation of this proposal to allow for further consultation,” said President Kenyatta.

In a Special Full Board Meeting held on December 17, 2019, the NHIF board resolved that as from January 2020, the waiting period for new members shall be increased to 90 days from 60 days and they should have paid Sh6,000 upfront for the 12 months before enjoying any benefits.

In addition the number of children to benefit from the cover had been reduced to five from the current 10, while only one spouse will be eligible.

The proposed changes were however not well-received by a cross-section of Kenyans, who have since been asking the government reconsider effecting them.