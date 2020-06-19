Uhuru nominates Nancy Janet Kabui Gathungu as Auditor General

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Nancy Janet Kabui Gathungu for the position of the Auditor Genera, which fell vacant in August 2019.

The president has since forwarded her name to the National Assembly according to a statement from the State House.

“Ms Gathungu was the first among the top three (3) candidates presented to His Excellency the President for nomination by the Recruitment Panel for the Selection of the Auditor General as set out in law,” read a statement by Kanze Dena-Mararo, state house Spokesperson.

The selection process for the Auditor General was advertised afresh after 17 shortlisted candidates failed to reach the threshold for the final shortlist for appointment in December last year.

Public Service Commission Chairperson Stephen Kirogo said the position was re-advertised to ensure competitiveness.

“Consultations were made and the position as of now is that the position will be re-advertised so that more Kenyans can offer themselves for appointment as the next auditor general. That being the case the steps as provided for by the law will apply,” he said.

If confirmed, she will replace Edward Ouko who left in August last year.