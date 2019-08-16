Uhuru: No national exams for Grade Six pupils in new curriculum

President Uhuru Kenyatta has clarified that there will be no national examinations for Grade Six pupils under the new curriculum.

The president made the announcement on Friday during the third national conference on curriculum reforms at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre.

“There will be no examinations in Standard Six, which shall ensure that we now have 100 per cent transition from primary through to secondary school,” he said.

These are part of the recommendations by a task force set up to iron out the issues surrounding the implementation of the new curriculum, which has been implemented.

The task force also recommended that the lower secondary, which is Grade Seven, Eight and Nine should now be domiciled in the secondary schools.

ELEVATED

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development had been pushing for Grade Seven and Eight teachers to be elevated because the primary school cycle would be shortened to six years.

The two classes will be dropped from primary school and incorporated into junior secondary school.

Under the new curriculum, primary and secondary schools will each have six classes.

KICD wants primary school classes that will fall vacant in the new arrangement converted to junior high school.

These include grades 7, 8 and 9, equivalent to classes 7, 8 and Form One in the current 8-4-4 system.