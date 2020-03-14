Uhuru mourns CS Adan Mohamed’s father

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family, relatives, and friends of East African Community Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed.

The CS lost his 90-year-old father Mzee Abdulla Mohamed Jari at Nairobi Hospital on Friday night.

In his message of comfort to the family, the president described the late Mzee Abdulla as a patriot and a hardworking man who was always mindful of the interests of his community and the nation.

The late Mzee Abdulla served as an assistant chief in Elwak, Mandera County for 20 years before he retired.

“Mzee Abdulla was a great Kenyan who served this nation with dedication and commitment. His simplicity in handling community matters endeared him to many people,” Kenyatta eulogised.

The head of state also lauded the late as a great father, “Indeed the virtues of hard work can be traced in his children’s lives as they have continued to serve our great nation with great commitment,”

He prayed to God to give the family of Mzee Abdulla strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

CS Adan Mohamed was the Cabinet Secretary for Industry, Trade & Cooperatives for five years before he was moved to his current docket.