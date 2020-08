Share this via PWA

New Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura being handed over instruments of office by deputy speaker John Kamangu. PHOTO | COLLINS OMULO

New Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura being handed over instruments of office by deputy speaker John Kamangu. PHOTO | COLLINS OMULO





Former Makadara MP Benson Mutura is the new Nairobi County Assembly Speaker after he received overwhelming support from MCAs on Friday afternoon.

Mutura, who was Jubilee Party’s candidate for the position, garnered 99 votes out of 122 votes cast. He had also been supported by ODM.

He replaces Beatrice Elachi who resigned early this week.

More to follow