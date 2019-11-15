Uhuru key speaker at congress on sustainable jobs for youth

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday attended the African Philanthropy Forum whose theme is “Accelerating Youth Employment in Africa”. The event was held at the Strathmore University Business School.

During his address, the President, who was accompanied by First Lady Margaret and his daughter Ngina, urged leaders to empower the youth for them to effectively play their part.

“We must equip them with proper education and tools for them to be able to compete on the global front,” said President Kenyatta.

He added that, “I see our young people as potential saviours of the African future generations”.

OLD PEOPLE

Kenyans, especially the youth, have expressed displeasure with President Kenyatta’s administration for appointing retirees and perceived older people to key government positions.

But the return of the old guard in Kenyatta’s administration is hardly surprising as the trend has been there for all to see and he has even defended it.

In 2018, Kenyans took to social media to express their anger over the president’s decision to overlook young and more qualified individuals in favour of political rejects who are well connected.

“Heri nikae na huyo mzee lakini iyo pesa itumike vile inatakikana,” the president said.

The uproar was triggered by the president appointing 91-year-old former vice president Moody Awori as Chairperson of the Sports Fund.

“I have seen that I am being criticised in different quarters over appointing a 91-year-old to head the Sports & Youth Fund but my critics should put themselves in my shoes, you have seen how the youth in public positions is looting public coffers. I have made the decision to stick with the old guys who are safe hands who will account for every penny of public funds and I am unapologetic about that,” he said in his defence.