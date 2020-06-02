Uhuru hosts 200 MPs at State House

President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi chaired a Jubilee Coalition National Assembly Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting in his capacity as the Coalition’s Party Leader.

The meeting was attended by Deputy President Dr William Ruto who is also the Jubilee Coalition’s Deputy Party Leader, Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju and a total of 212 Members of Parliament.

Today’s Parliamentary Group meeting endorsed Hon Justin B Muturi to continue serving as the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon Moses Cheboi to continue serving as the Deputy Speaker, Hon Adan Duale to continue serving as the Majority Leader in the National Assembly, and Hon Jimmy Angwenyi to continue serving as the Deputy Majority Leader.

The Parliamentary Group meeting replaced Hon Benjamin Washiali as the Majority Whip with Hon Emmanuel Wangwe. Hon Cecily Mbarire was replaced by Hon Richard Maoka Maore as the Deputy Whip.

Further, the Party Leader appointed Hon Amos Kimunya to serve as the Secretary of the Jubilee Coalition Joint Parliamentary Group.