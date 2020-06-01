Uhuru hints on reopening of schools and places of worship

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday gave a hint on the possible gradual reopening of schools and places of worship in the near future.

In his Madaraka Day speech, President Kenyatta directed the Ministries of Interior and Education to work on guidelines and protocol on the gradual reopening of places of worship and schools and to finalize safety guidelines and protocols in consultation with stakeholders.

GUIDELINES

President Kenyatta said his heart was with learners who are preparing for national examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Education sector should finalise the consultations to give us an appropriate calendar for the schools to guarantee not only the safety of children but also parents. This disease is here with us and every Kenyan must take the responsibility to ensure that all is well,” the president said.

The Interior Ministry will devise the guidelines and protocols to be followed by churches and other religious gatherings to ensure the safety of congregants.

The guidelines will prevent further spread of coronavirus in Kenya.

Additionally, the Education Ministry will also finalize consultations with relevant stakeholders to come up with safety protocols against covid-19 pandemic.

REOPENING

On Friday, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha said that learning institutions will not reopen on June 4 as had earlier been scheduled.

Speaking after he received an interim report from the 10-member Education Response Committee on Covid-19 at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, Prof Magoha said schools will remain closed until the Covid-19 situation is contained.

“Parents should prepare to stay with their children longer until the health situation in the country stabilises. As at now, I cannot say when schools will resume. For me timelines and national exams are not a priority, they can even stay until January,” Prof Magoha said.

The Ministry of Health has projected that the rate of Covid-19 infection is likely to peak in August-September.

The CS asked parents to be prepared to face the reality of an extended closure of schools.