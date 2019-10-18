Uhuru fires Kenya Ferry Services board

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday evening sent home all board members of the Kenya Ferry Service following the incident that led to the deaths of Mariam Kighenda and her 4-year old daughter Amanda Mutheu.

In a special gazette notice dated October 16, President Kenyatta revoked the appointment of Dan Mwazo as Chairman of the Kenya Ferry Services board and those of Daula Omar, Naima Amir, Philip Ndolo, Rosina Nasigha Mruttu as members.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 7 (3) of the State Corporations Act, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commandeering-Chief of the Defence Forces of the Republic of Kenya, revokes the appointments of Dan Mwazo, Daula Omar, Naima Amir, Philip Ndolo, Rosina Nasigha Mruttu, as Non-Executive Chairperson and members of the Kenya Ferry Services Limited, with effect from the 16th October, 2019,” reads the notice.

Mariam and her daughter Amanda died after their vehicle slipped from a ferry and plunged into the Indian Ocean. Their bodies and the vehicle were recovered 13 days later after the accident.

A postmortem conducted on their bodies revealed that the two died of suffocation. The two will be buried in Makueni County on Saturday.