Uhuru dons full St Mary’s uniform to mark 80th anniversary

Parents and students of St Mary’s School received a pleasant surprise on the school’s 80th anniversary on Friday when President Uhuru Kenyatta graced the event clad in full school uniform.

The Head of State, who had been invited as the chief guest by his alma mater, turned heads when he showed up in a navy blue jacket, white shirt and a striped tie, much to the delight of learners, parents, and even guests who burst into cheers.

The president, known for his easy-going manner, had a chance to greet some of his former schools mates who had attended the event. The event was hosted by Citizen TV anchor Jeff Koinange.

The students were overcome with joy and expressed their gratitude to Mr kenyatta for gracing their occasion by showering him with gifts.

According to one of the students chosen to award Uhuru, the blazer he wore signified his leadership, which he began in his younger days as the school’s rugby team’s captain.

STATE HOUSE TOUR

In his appreciation and bid to motivate the students, the president invited the learners for a tour at the State House.

Other prominent alumni of St Mary’s School who were in attendance included business mogul Jimi Wanjigi and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

During the school’s 75th anniversary, in 2014, Uhuru could not hide his joy when he reunited with former schoolmates.

The reunion was a welcome relief to the president as it occurred the same time when he was acquitted of crimes against humanity in 2007/08 post-election violence.

“Today is a special day for me. Celebrating 75 years of St Mary and my get-out-of-jail-free card,” stated Uhuru as he reminisced of his days at the school starting from when he joined as a Standard Three pupil. It made you be the best you can be,” said the president then as he praised his former school.