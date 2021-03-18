Uhuru declares seven days of mourning following Magufuli death

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared seven days of national mourning in honour of the Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli who died on Wednesday night.

While addressing the nation at State House, Nairobi on Thursday morning, President Kenyatta also directed that all Kenyan and East African Community flags in Kenya and across all its diplomatic missions abroad will be flown at half-mast during the mourning period.

Mr Kenyatta, who is also the chairperson of the East African Community (EAC), in his message of condolence eulogised Magufuli as a friend and a pan-Africanist.

“Magufuli was a champion of Pan-Africanism. I have lost a friend and an ally. Africa and the world have lost a leader who steered the EAC and the continent,” he said.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kenya I convey our sincere condolences to the First Lady of Tanzania, Janet Magufuli,” added President Kenyatta.