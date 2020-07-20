Uhuru convenes summit to review rising cases of Covid-19 infections

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the Nation on the new Presidential guidelines on Covid-19 pandemic at Harambee House, Nairobi. Photo|PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the Nation on the new Presidential guidelines on Covid-19 pandemic at Harambee House, Nairobi. Photo|PSCU





President Uhuru Kenyatta has scheduled an extraordinary session of the National County Government Coordination Summit on Friday, July 24 following the rising number of Covid-19 infections in recent days.

The session, will among other things, review the efficacy of the containment measures in place and review the impact of the phased easing of the restrictions, State House said in a statement.

SPREAD OF VIRUS

“The Session has been convened following a surge of Covid-19 infections across our Nation; with the disease having now manifested in 44 of our 47 counties,” the statement signed by State House spokesperson Kanze Dena reads in part.

The session will also consider the evolution of the disease and the medical models on how Covid-19 may propagate within our country over the months of August and September.

At the same time, the Head of State has urged Kenyans to adhere to the rules and regulations set by the government to reduce spread of the virus.

SAVING EACH OTHER

“Kenyans should continue correctly wearing face masks while in public spaces, apply correct face and hand hygiene at all times, and cooperate with the physical and social distancing guidelines and protocols that have been put in place to safeguard our individual and collective health and safety,” the president said.

The country continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic with cases steadily rising each day.

Health Cabinet Scretary Mutahi Kagwe has also urged Kenyans not drop their guard in the fight against the virus as the numbers of positive cases go up by the day.

“Personal responsibility means saving yourself and saving another person, you save me, I save you. That is what is called personal responsibility. If we agree, we are going to save each other. Take the responsibility of saving your family, friends and the public in general. By observing the containment measures we can do that,” Kagwe said.

CONTAINMENT MEASURES

He also appealed to Kenyans to carry on with the precautions and other containment measures the government has shared with the public.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced 603 more cases of the coronavirus, raising Kenya’s tally to 13,353.

This number arose from the testing of 5,724 samples in the last 24 hours, Mr Kagwe said in a statement.

The cumulative number of samples tested in Kenya since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in March rose to 243,887.

The ministry further said that 682 more had recovered, raising the total number to 5,122, and nine more deaths, raising the fatality county to 234.