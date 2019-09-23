Uhuru condoles with bereaved families of Precious Talent School tragedy

The country on Monday woke up to the tragic news of a collapsed classroom at Precious Talent Top School that left seven pupil dead and 64 children injured.

Two of the 64 pupil at Kenyatta National hospital are in critical condition have sustained head and lung injures.

After the news of the incident broke, concerned Kenyans took to social media to condole with the families as they wished the injured pupils a quick recovery.

Among those who have sent their messages of condolences to the families and friends of the pupil of Precious Talent Top school is President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is in the United State.

“My heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to families of the children affected by the tragedy at Precious Talent Academy in Dagoretti. Our agencies are taking urgent actions to contain the situation and alleviate further suffering.” – President Kenyatta. — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) September 23, 2019

Deputy President William Ruto also wished the injured students a quick recovery.

Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident at Precious Talent School, Nairobi County. Quick recovery to the injured. Concerned agencies have been mobilised to address the situation. We must create safe spaces for our children to learn. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 23, 2019

Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, termed the tragic incident as “utterly unacceptable”.political leaders and members of the public.

Saddened by the tragic loss of young lives at Precious Talent School this morning. My deepest sympathies to the families affected by this disaster. The school environment should be safe for ALL students at ALL times. This is utterly unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/sFmt7CUwX7 — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) September 23, 2019

There were also messages of condolences from renowned Kenyan celebrities and public figures.

So devastating what happened at Precious Talent School. May the souls of the departed rest in peace and may the injured be healed in Jesus name. I hope too that there is a full investigation on how this could happen. 😥 — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) September 23, 2019