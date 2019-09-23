Join our WhatsApp Channel
Uhuru condoles with bereaved families of Precious Talent School tragedy

By Amina Wako September 23rd, 2019 2 min read

The country on Monday woke up to the tragic news of a collapsed classroom at Precious Talent Top School that left seven pupil dead and 64 children injured.

Two of the 64 pupil at Kenyatta National hospital are in critical condition have sustained head and lung injures.

After the news of the incident broke, concerned Kenyans took to social media to condole with the families as they wished the injured pupils a quick recovery.

Among those who have sent their messages of condolences to the families and friends of the pupil of Precious Talent Top school is President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is in the United State.

.

Deputy President William Ruto also wished the injured students a quick recovery.

Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, termed the tragic incident as “utterly unacceptable”.political leaders and members of the public.

There were also messages of condolences from renowned Kenyan celebrities and public figures.

