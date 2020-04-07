Uhuru boosts Kenyan musicians, actors with Sh100 million – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday lifted the Kenyan entertainment spirits high with a directive to the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage to set aside Sh100 million to cushion local artistes from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In presidential address, the head of state said that in a bid to empower the youth and forester sustainable livelihoods, local artists will get a chunk of Sh100 million every month.

“I direct the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage to avail Sh100 million from the Sports Fund to our artistes, actors and musicians during the period of the covid-19 pandemic so they may continue to entertain their fellow brothers and sisters through TV, radio and the internet,” the president said.

This, the president explained, is a result of a collaboration between Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs, Kenya Copyright Board and Collective Management Organizations (CMOs) which set up a centralized payment system.

President Kenyatta said the Sh100 million fund will allow artistes, actors and musicians to continue entertaining the public through TV, radio and the internet.

In his address to the nation in January, President Kenyatta directed that all payments of royalties be channeled through a single centrally-managed account at the Kenya Copyrights Board, a move he said would increase the amount distributed from an average of Sh200 million p.a to Sh2 billion.

In February this year, the MCSK announced the distribution of Sh37.5 million in royalties for a six month period.

The list of top earners included Sauti Sol, Nyashinski, Christina Shusho, Mercy Masika and Eunice Njeri.

Last week, pay channel MultiChoice put aside Sh500 million to ensure current local productions are able to pay full salaries of cast, crew and creatives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pay channel set aside the amount to take care of pay needs for March and April with the hope the worst of the coronavirus disruptions will subside by May.

Coronavirus and the resultant curfew in Kenya has hit those working in the creative industry in the country hard with productions almost grinding to a halt.

Production have been adversely impacted across many countries in the continent and most have either been slowed down or ground to a complete halt.