Uhuru bashed for supervising works at Nyayo Stadium

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been blasted by Kenyans on Twitter for his decision to personally tour and inspect the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday ahead of Tuesday’s inter-denominational service for the former President Daniel arap Moi.

President Kenyatta drove to the facility where he inspected the progress of the ongoing preparations for Moi’s state funeral service.

The 30,000 seater facility has been closed down since 2017. The closure was aimed at sprucing up the venue to host the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

But the renovations works stalled thereafter and forced the country to miss out on the opportunity to host the continental showpiece.

Meanwhile, local footballers and managers have also suffered, having been forced to incur extra and resources to head out of town to play Kenyan Premier League and National Super League matches.

MOI’S SEND OFF

A section of Kenyans online didn’t take lightly the fact that President Kenyatta has suddenly developed interest in the renovations, albeit only for the purpose of sending off the former president.

“The president is busy inspecting the Nyayo Stadium when it matters the least,” one user observed.

“Nyayo Stadium, which the government blatantly refused to repair to be usable for sports, but now it has money to give it a face-lift for (a) funeral service, you can see how we are regarded as a country. There is money for the rich, the poor can wait,” another one added.

“Imagine we failed to host CHAN because Nyayo Stadium wasn’t ready, but the president drives to Nyayo personally to ensure the stadium is ready for a funeral,” quipped another.