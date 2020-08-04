Uganda’s electoral body bans rallies, pushes campaigns to social media

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni addresses the nation at State House in Entebbe, Uganda in this photo taken on September 9, 2018. AFP PHOTO

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni addresses the nation at State House in Entebbe, Uganda in this photo taken on September 9, 2018. AFP PHOTO





Uganda’s Electoral Commission has banned political rallies ahead of the 2021 general elections, leaving aspiring politicians with the option of campaigning ‘scientifically’ either on social media on TV and radio talk shows.

The commission has also released a new road map of electoral activities, with November 2 and 3 set as nomination dates for Presidential candidates.

Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byakama explained that the campaign rules have been set to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“The commission has done a risk analysis, the implications and instituted mitigation measures in line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health. We have also considered the need to preserve the health of the Citizens vis-a-vis their constitutional and democratic right to elect leaders of their choice as guaranteed by the constitution,” he explained.

President Yoweri Museveni, who is seeking to extend his 35-year rule, has also declared that anyone found gathering or distributing food to vulnerable could be charged with attempted murder.