Ugandan socialite summoned by police for insulting President Museveni





Ugandan police have issued criminal summons to popular socialite Shanita Namuyimba alias Bad Black for allegedly insulting President Yoweri Museveni on social media.

The summon requires Bad Black to appear before the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) headquarters on February 27, for interrogations as well as to record a statement.

The socialite is being investigated for offensive communication and criminal libel contrary to provisions of the Computer Misuse Act and Penal Code Act respectively.

The charges stem from a video Bad Black recorded and shared on social media in August 2018 when the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and 32 others were picked up for treason.

ABUSIVE UTTERANCES

In the video, Bad Black attempts to explain that there is no way Bobi Wine could have stoned the president’s vehicle. She also make abusive utterances directed at the president and further claims that the president impregnated her in 2000 and even helped her to procure an abortion.

Bad Black has since claimed that she had been paid by Bobi Wine to abuse the president and has crossed over to the ruling party camp.

Bad Black is the third person to be investigated for offensive communication against the president in the last one year.

The first person was Makerere University research fellow, Dr Stella Nyanzi, who is currently on remand at Luzira Prison.

She is accused of abusing the president’s deceased mother Esteri Kokundeka in a poem she published on social media.

The second was Susan Namata who allegedly threatened to hit the president with her genitals. She has since been released on bail.