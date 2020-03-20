Ugandan scholar Stella Nyanzi hints at joining politics

Ugandan scholar Stella Nyanzi has hinted at joining politics.

Also an outspoken activist and a popular figure on social media, Nyanzi floated the suggestion via her Facebook page, after making a courtesy call to former Kampala Mayor Nasser Ssebaggala who doubles up as an influential businessman.

“It was a great honour for me to get the blessings of Uganda’s leading kingmaker. Hajji Nasser Ssebaggala (aka Seeya) is a seasoned statesman and former Mayor of Kampala city. I chose to kneel down at his feet to receive his anointing. How empowering,” explained Nyanzi

“I was deeply touched by his charisma, impressed by his wisdom, and amazed by his vast experience with both local and international politics. I am emboldened by his acceptance to mentor me as I hike the gears of my engagement in the liberation struggle for our country. Seeya won the hearts and minds of Kampalans in ways that no other leader of the capital city ever did. Seeya is teaching me how to compete for votes in Kampala city and win with a great margin.”

Nyanzi until recently served as a researcher and lecturer at Makerere University.

She, however, caused a scene when she undressed on campus in protest over office space with her immediate boss. Soon after, she was jailed for two years after being found guilty of cybercrime, in relation to abusing President Yoweri Museveni on Twitter.

But she was released after winning the appeal a year later and is now said to be eyeing a Parliamentary seat in Kampala.