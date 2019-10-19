Ugandan lawyer beaten by mob for mistakenly picking wrong phone, dies

A Ugandan lawyer, who mistakenly picked a customer’s phone at a Mobile Money kiosk in Mutungo, a Kampala suburb on Monday at around 10pm, and was beaten by mob suspecting him to be a thief, has died.

Peter Kibirango who has been an advocate with Orima & Co. Advocates, succumbed to injuries on Friday night at Case Clinic in Kampala.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said suspects have been arrested on charges of murder.

“The suspects, including a soldier attached to Immigration Training School in Nakasogola District, have been arrested on charges of murder,” ASP Owoyesigyire said.

It is alleged that Kibirango carrying a phone and a charger went to that mobile money kiosk to make a transaction. He then put his charger on top on the counter as he made the transaction. The soldier who is currently in police custody also came and put his phone near Kibirango’s charger.

Mr Owoyesigyire said after the transaction, the lawyer mistakenly picked both the charger and the phone that belonged to the soldier.

“On the way, he was confronted by the soldier accusing him of stealing his phone. They established that he had mistakenly picked the soldier’s phone. Kibirango apologised, but they agreed to go to police to sort the case out. On the way, boda boda riders joined in and beat him,” he said.

Mr Owoyesigyire said that police later came and saved him after firing several rounds of bullets in the air.

He was taken to Mulago Referral Hospital for treatment. The victim’s relative later shifted him to Case Hospital where he died from on Friday night.