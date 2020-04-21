Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Uganda police reveal why they arrested prominent news anchor

By Nahashon Musungu April 21st, 2020 1 min read

Police in Uganda arrested journalist Samson Kasumba on Monday night and detained him at Kira Road Police station in Kampala.

He was arrested moments after he co-anchored the Live at 9 news bulletin with Sheila Nduhukire.

Related Stories

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga later confirmed that Kasumba was being held over alleged subversive activities.

“He has made a statement and is cooperating with us,” said Enanga.

NBS TV later made a statement confirming Kasumba was nabbed by operatives outside the studios at 10:20pm.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Tusker’s lethal marksman wants play-offs to decide...