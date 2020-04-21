Uganda police reveal why they arrested prominent news anchor
Police in Uganda arrested journalist Samson Kasumba on Monday night and detained him at Kira Road Police station in Kampala.
He was arrested moments after he co-anchored the Live at 9 news bulletin with Sheila Nduhukire.
Police spokesperson Fred Enanga later confirmed that Kasumba was being held over alleged subversive activities.
“He has made a statement and is cooperating with us,” said Enanga.
NBS TV later made a statement confirming Kasumba was nabbed by operatives outside the studios at 10:20pm.