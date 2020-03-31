Uber suspends operations between 6pm and 5am

Uber has suspended operations between 6pm and 5am.

The company said that the move is aimed at ensuring efficient service delivery and compliance with the recent government directive on the curfew that came into effect on Friday.

As a measure to curb the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 virus, the government announced a raft of measures that include a daily curfew from 7pm to 5am.

“In accordance with this directive, Uber services will only operate under restricted hours from 5am to 6pm during the entire curfew period,” read the statement by Uber.

Other measures the company has put into place is the number of passengers at any given time on their different vehicles that is UberX and UberChapchap. The two will carry a maximum of two passengers each while UberBoda is required to carry one passenger.

The Uber management has also advised passengers to sit at the back and open the windows to improve ventilation.

Uber has also noted there will be no surge during the pandemic period.

“This is a difficult time for driver-partners, they would appreciate a tip,” the statement further read.

The company has also introduced safety recommendations within the app to help raise awareness about suggested travel restrictions and social distancing with “travel only if necessary in-app messaging”.

“We have a team available 24/7 to support health and Government authorities in their response to the pandemic. Working with them, we may temporarily suspend the accounts of riders and drivers confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to Covid- 19,” the company said.

Further, drivers who are diagnosed with Covid-19 or placed in individual quarantine by a public health authority will receive financial assistance for a period of up to 14 days.