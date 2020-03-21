Uber investigation of ‘drunk’ driver leaves tweeps divided – VIDEO

Uber on Saturday said they had commenced an investigation after one of their partner drivers went to pick a passenger while seemingly under the influence of alcohol.

A tweet by the name Mura Kariuki who said he had hailed the taxi via the cab-hailing app was left shocked after his driver showed up intoxicated.

In a video shared on Twitter, the driver of KCU 968W denies being intoxicated. His excuse was that he was sleepy.

An inquisitive Kariuki threatens to report the unidentified driver to Uber, who then gets defensive.

After a confrontation, the driver dismisses the client and asks him to “report to your mama.”

The exchange goes on for a few more seconds before Kariuki decides to snatch the driver’s car keys forcing him to storm out of the car.

Uber was forced to respond after the video raised uproar on social media.

“Upon learning of this, we immediately began investigating the incident and followed up with the account holder. Rest assured that our incident response team will be following up with both parties ASAP,” said Uber.

They added that they can’t disclose the outcome of an internal review of their driver-partners to protect the privacy of all our users.

“Please know that we work on taking the needful actions with the driver-partners who violate our terms and conditions, which may reach in some cases fully rejecting them from the app.”

Social media was divided with some tweeps defending the driver while others felt passenger did the right thing by sharing the video clip on Twitter. The video attracted hundreds of retweets and comments on Twitter.

Justified

Shoked that people in the comments are finding fault in taking the driver’s keys. You can’t justify drunk driving by saying “he’s going through a lot “, we’re all going through a lot abeg, but we don’t endanger other people’s lives in the process. — Mumbi (@Mumbipoetry) March 21, 2020

I’m posting this for those who will come and start typing “just cancel & give him the keys back, he’s going through something..” I’d like to let you know that YOU are what is wrong with this society. 🛑 — for your infomason, I’m not married 🇰🇪 (@ShikoWAwanjish) March 21, 2020

By doing the right thing, you will never be popular. You might even break a few laws but you would have saved so many people. You did right by taking the keys. We are all going through a lot but we don’t risk the lives of other people. GOOD JOB! — #TeamMwalimuDida (@mwalimu_dida) March 21, 2020

Some People in comments are so ignorant 🤦🏾♂️

Ati just order another uber, no need to take his keys… This man is a hero. The driver is not only endangering his own life but those of others as well! Thank you sir! — Keki Moto (@iamashaba) March 21, 2020



Not justified

Why make small matters big, give the guy his keys and get another Uber that’s why there’s a cancel button on the selection …….. You can’t know what he’s going through for him to have resulted to that, siku za mwizi ni arubaini, let the law and uber catch him themselves !!!! — Emihills (@iamemihills) March 21, 2020

The way you solved the issue is so childish man, si just report him to the police and Uber instead of treating him like a kid and parading him online for clout. — Geecole (@geemogambi) March 21, 2020

Just cancel the ride. People are going through a lot 🤷🏽♂️ — Ike (@Nyagah_) March 21, 2020