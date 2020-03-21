Join our Telegram Channel
Uber investigation of ‘drunk’ driver leaves tweeps divided – VIDEO

By Hilary Kimuyu March 21st, 2020 3 min read

Uber on Saturday said they had commenced an investigation after one of their partner drivers went to pick a passenger while seemingly under the influence of alcohol.

A tweet by the name Mura Kariuki who said he had hailed the taxi via the cab-hailing app was left shocked after his driver showed up intoxicated.

In a video shared on Twitter, the driver of KCU 968W denies being intoxicated. His excuse was that he was sleepy.

An inquisitive Kariuki threatens to report the unidentified driver to Uber, who then gets defensive.

After a confrontation, the driver dismisses the client and asks him to “report to your mama.”

The exchange goes on for a few more seconds before Kariuki decides to snatch the driver’s car keys forcing him to storm out of the car.

Uber was forced to respond after the video raised uproar on social media.

“Upon learning of this, we immediately began investigating the incident and followed up with the account holder. Rest assured that our incident response team will be following up with both parties ASAP,” said Uber.

They added that they can’t disclose the outcome of an internal review of their driver-partners to protect the privacy of all our users.

“Please know that we work on taking the needful actions with the driver-partners who violate our terms and conditions, which may reach in some cases fully rejecting them from the app.”

Social media was divided with some tweeps defending the driver while others felt passenger did the right thing by sharing the video clip on Twitter. The video attracted hundreds of retweets and comments on Twitter.

