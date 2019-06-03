Buibui-clad women arrested with bhang wrapped round their bodies

The two women who were arrested on board Moyale Raha Bus heading to Nairobi from Moyale with 4kg of bhang concealed underneath their buibuis. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Two women were on Sunday arrested with 4kg of bhang in Marsabit County onboard a Nairobi-bound bus.

The two women, Zainab Adan and Insene Bakala Guyo, were arrested on board Moyale Raha Bus heading to Nairobi from Moyale at the Learata Wamba Junction Samburu East.

According to the police, the two women had wrapped the bhang around their bodies underneath their buibuis.

Zainab was carrying 17 rolls (1.5kgs) while Insene had 29 rolls (2.5kgs).

BUSTED

The police, who were working on a tip off, intercepted the bus and conducted they normal search upon which they busted and nabbed the two women.

The two woman are in police custody as investigations continue.

In March, two university students were arrested while trafficking narcotics.

The students were arrested at a roadblock in Odda, Moyale, Marsabit County as they tried to board a bus headed for Nairobi.

Officers at the roadblock said they found 3kg of bhang wrapped around the bodies of the two students aged 20 and 22 years.