Two suspects killed in shootout with police in Gigiri, three guns recovered





Two suspected gangsters were on Wednesday evening shot dead during a shootout with police officers in Gigiri and three guns recovered.

The incident occurred at Limuru Road-Red Hill junction after police accosted the suspects who were in a white saloon car and shot them dead after they defied orders to stop and identify themselves.

According to the police report, the two were part of a four-man gang in a white Toyota Premio registration number KBR 399W and started shooting at the officers and the two were killed in the exchange of fire as the other two fled on foot.

The incident caused panic as part of the road was immediately closed to other motorists as the officers battled it out in the fierce gun battle with the suspects before normalcy returned shortly after.

A Glock pistol serial number FGT133 with three rounds of ammunition, a Czeska Phantom serial number A733272 with 16 rounds of ammunition and a Czeska mini serial number A869083 with 12 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the scene.

Police also recovered 100 rounds of ammunition and registration number plates KCS 965F as well as 12 spent cartridges in the car.

No police officer was injured during the shootout. The two who were shot had no identifications documents and their bodies were taken to city mortuary for postmortem and identification.