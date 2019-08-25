Join our WhatsApp Channel
Two suspects arrested with elephant tusks worth Sh1.7 million

By Amina Wako August 25th, 2019 1 min read

Detectives and officers from Kenya Wildlife Service on Friday arrested two suspects with 17.5 kgs of elephant tusks valued at Sh1.75 million at Maritati in Meru.

The two were arrested after the joint team of KSW and detectives intercepted a vehicle Toyota Probox they were ferrying the tusks in.

The two suspects, 40-year-old Richard Mwenda and 39-year-old Ephanuel Mawira, are now helping the police with investigations. During the arrest detectives also recovered a weighing machine.

On August 12, 2019, detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested a suspect from whom they recovered 100kgs of elephant tusks valued at about Sh 10 million in Nyandarua.

