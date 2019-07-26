Two suspects arrested with 400kg of bhang and 19 car number plates

Police on Wednesday arrested two people suspected of trafficking narcotics at Kamulu in Kayole area.

James Oluoch and Isaac Odhiambo were nabbed following a raid in their house where detectives recovered 400kgs of bhang and 19 car number plates.

Police are investigating the case as they wait to charge the suspects.

In Mombasa, police on Thursday arrested two suspected drug traffickers in Bamburi, Kisauni.

The main suspect, 34-year-old Bwanahamad Fara, led the detectives to his residence were a second suspect Abubakar Yahya,24, was also found and arrested.

Anti-narcotics detectives also recovered several packets of heroin and over Sh1 million in cash.

The money is believed to be the proceeds of sale of narcotics estimated to be worth atleast Sh2 million in street value.