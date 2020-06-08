Two suspected fraudsters arrested with Bata shoes worth Sh7 million

Two suspected fraudsters were on Sunday arrested in Keroka, Nyamira County with assorted Bata shoes estimated to be worth more than Sh7 million.

The two were arrested with the huge consignment believed to be part of Sh20 million loot orchestrated by a group of fraudsters using e-gift vouchers to swindle Bata Shoe Company.

Sleuths from the Serious Crime Unite arrested the suspects at a shop owned by one of them.

The Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) said the two suspects are believed to be part of a group of fraudsters who presented fake e-gift vouchers to several Bata shops within Nairobi to illegally obtain the goods.

INVESTIGATIONS

The suspects are thought to have used the Bata Club vouchers which entitle members to discount vouchers, birthday gifts, private sales, exclusive previews and many other advantages.

Police said investigations into the matter have commenced for more arrests and recoveries.