Two Somali nationals held for selling compatriot to slavery in Libya

Two Somali nationals are facing human trafficking after allegedly selling their compatriot to slavery in Libya.

They are Abdikadir Ahmed Mohamed and Mohamed Ahmed Ahmed Afrah.

They are accused of trafficking the female refugee by recruiting and transporting her for purposes of exploitation due to her position of vulnerability as a refugee – between November 2 last year and January 2 this year.

The victim is held by rebels in Libya who are demanding Sh1 million ransom from her family to free her.

The two suspects are also charged with unlawfully being present in Kenya. They lured the victim out of Hagdera refugee camp in Garissa and took to JKIA. She later flew to Khartoum from where she was transferred to Libya.

She later reached out to her mother through WhatsApp and informed the family of her predicament in mid-December last year.

The victim told the family that she was in detention with others and gave a mobile phone number of Mohamed who moved her to JKIA before on to take a flight to Khartoum before she found herself in in the Sudan capital. Afrah procured travel documents for the victim.

The case was reported at Shauri Moyo police station and the two suspects were arrested. The station later handed over the matter to Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Transnational Organised Crimes Unit.

The two suspects were presented before Makadara law courts on Friday but could not plead to the charges because there was no Somali interpreter. They will be charged on Monday.