Two shot dead in Kiamaiko in botched robbery

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday night shot and killed two suspects in a botched robbery in Kiamaiko-Soko ya Mbuzi Area.

Two of their accomplices managed to escape and police are pursuing them.

According to DCI, detectives responded to distress calls from members of the public that there was an attempted robbery in the area by four men.

When ordered to surrender by the detectives, the suspects instead them in a shootout which resulted in the two deaths.

A pistol and several rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Earlier this month, Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) on gunned down a suspected criminal and his female accomplice in Kariobangi South, Nairobi County.

Police said the suspect, David Gitau Kimani, was armed when he and his accomplice were shot dead inside the latter’s house near Dr Mwenje School.