Two security guards deny stealing at premises they were supposed to secure

Two security guards were Wednesday charged with braking into a building they were supposed to secure and stealing equipment worth Sh80,000.

The two, Stephen Otieno Okoth and Victor Mutua Mbeya, are accused of theft of sound equipment at Community Resource Centre in Dandora, Nairobi.

The two were security guards with Pamoja Ghetto Youth Centre.

The community based organization brings together youths who collect Sh100 from every resident and businessman in the area for security purposes.

The accused were on duty in the area on on January 10, 2020 when David Oluoch Ongola lost two play stations and four controllers.

Ongola had left the items at his shop and found the premises broken into and the items missing.

The two were arrested for failure to prevent the theft, but have now been charged with the theft.

The suspects denied the charges before Makadara Law Courts Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga.