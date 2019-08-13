Two prison warders arrested for hiding cocaine

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two prison warders who were caught on CCTV camera hiding contraband in a toilet.

The two identified, as Constables Boniface Korir and William Chengo, were captured hiding cocaine in one of the prison toilets at Manyani Maximum Prison in Voi.

According to DCI who reported the arrest through their official twitter account, the two were also found in possession of ammunition without authority.

The arrests come just a day after 133 senior prisons officers were reshuffled.

There have been cases of unethical warders sometimes assisting inmates with either selling contraband or allow them to receive goods from friends and relatives at a fee.

Last year, inmates at the Industrial Area Remand and Allocation Prison in Nairobi went on a hunger strike to protest alleged brutality and harassment by prison warders.

PHYSICAL INJURIES

The striking prisoners shared images showing physical injuries on the body of one of them who was apparently beaten up by a prison officer.

The inmates also claimed that a prison officer at the facility has been assaulting them, leading to the death of one inmate.

Director of Operations at the prison, James Kodieny, however, refuted the allegations, saying the inmates were protesting a change of guard and confiscation of contraband, including drugs and mobile phones at the facility.