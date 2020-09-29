Two police officers charged with murder





Two police officers have been charged with the murder of a farmer in Kipipriri, Nyandarua County.

The two, Constables Wilson Irungu and George Otieno Nyaoke, who were Administration Police officers (AP) attached to Malewa camp, have been accused of killing David Wachira Kamau.

On Tuesday the two accused persons pleaded not guilty to the murder charge at the Naivasha High Court.

They have been remanded at the Naivasha Maximum Security Prison until October 14, 2020 when there will appear for a bail application.

The recommendation to charge the officers follows over a year investigation by Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

FATAL INJURIES

In a statement signed by IPOA chairperson, Anne Makori, investigations established that the deceased suffered grievous injuries while in police custody that proved fatal.

Makori said that IPOA took up the case after it was reported in the media on April 20, 2019 with a view of establishing the circumstances under which the deceased died.

“On conclusion of the investigations, IPOA made recommendations to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to charge the two suspect officers with murder,” Makori said.