Two police officers arrested in botched carjacking incident

Two police officers were on Saturday night arrested by their colleagues for attempted robbery.

The duo identified as Shukri Galgalo of Quarry Police Post in Embakasi and Abdikadir Daiwo of Muthaiga Police Station were nabbed at Kilimanjaro roundabout in Eastleigh.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the matter was reported by Mr Caleb Musumba that he had dropped a passenger identified as Mr Stanley Mwaniki at Mathare’s chief camp when the two boarded the car.

“After he dropped Mr Mwaniki two other people boarded the same Uber (Mazda Demio, reg no KCW 261D) and told the driver to take them to Pangani but they turned out to be robbers,” Mr Musumba told the police.

He said that the duo forced him out of the driver’s seat and took control of the car.

However, the car lost control at the Kilimanjaro roundabout and crashed inside the roundabout.

“At Kilimanjaro round about, the vehicle crashed and stalled, forcing them to attempt to escape on foot but were quickly arrested,” a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations read in part.

The two attempted to escape by foot but they were arrested by members of the public and police officers who were on patrol when the driver raised the alarm.

The two police officers were taken to Pangani Police Station where they are currently being detained and will be arraigned in court on Monday.