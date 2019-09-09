Two police officers arrested for shooting dead toddler in Kasarani

Two police officers were on Monday morning arrested after the allegedly shot and killed a toddler who was aged 2 years and 11 months on Sunday night in Maziwa, Kasarani, amid conflicting reports on the incident.

According to a police statement, the child was shot as the officers, who were on patrol, shot in the air after being confronted by a crowd.

“The officers were shooting in the air to scare people who were following them,” part of the police statement reads.

However, witnesses say that the two officers, who are well known in the area, had an argument with some women they know at a changaa joint while on their ‘tax collection rounds’.

Soon after the shooting, residents in Maziwa barricaded the road and lit bonfire in protest.

Another witness took to social media and described the incident.

“My younger brother work’s at a car wash along bypass some of you might know him DAVY, yesterday around 6:30pm when he was washing a client’s car, a guy come (sic) to him running to tell him that his son of around 4yrs has been shot by police through his stomach, he immediately went to the seen (sic), as they were taking him to Kiambu hospital unfortunately my nephew was pronounced dead,” the witness wrote.

The two according, to the police, are now in lawful custody awaiting to be presented in court.

The child was shot by a Kenya government-issued AK 47 service weapon two times.