Two people rescued from rubble of collapsed building in Tassia

A 25-year-old man and a girl were on Sunday morning rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building in Tassia, Nairobi.

Disaster response team immediately rushed the two survivors to Kenyatta National Hospital.

These two now bring the numbers of those rescued from the collapsed building to 35.

According to data from Kenya Red Cross 11 people are still missing.

The team has been at the site of the accident since Friday to offer psychological support and tracing services.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to seven after two more bodies were retrieved from the rubble.