Two people injured as car rams into city fast food joint

The scene of the accident where a car rammed into Bakers Inn food outlet along Moi Avenue in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Two people sustained serious injuries in the wee hours of Saturday morning when a car rammed into Bakers Inn food outlet along Moi Avenue.

It is not clear whether the driver of the car was intoxicated when the accident happened.

The car is said to have swayed off the road as he tried to avoid hitting an oncoming vehicle and rammed into the joint.

“He was avoiding to hit another car that was coming from the opposite direction when the accident happened,” said Joab Makori, a guard.

This is the second time a vehicle is ramming into the Bakers Inn joint in a span of two years.

In 2016, a matatu that ply’s the City Center-Lang’ata route rammed into the same joint where one person lost his life. Three people also sustained serious injuries.