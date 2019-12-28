Two officers killed in IED attack

Two police officers from the Special Forces were killed while seven others sustained injuries after their vehicle hit an Improved Explosive Device in Wajir East Sub-County at around 4pm on Friday.

A statement by the police said the attack happened during their regular patrol.

“Today at around 1600hrs special forces officers attached to Kotulo Patrol base while on their way from Khorof-Arar to Kotulo onboard their camp Land Cruiser were hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED),” read the statement in part.

THE DRIVER

The deceased officers were identified as Major RTD Wario and Mr Nyabuti, the driver.

The statement further states that four officers sustained head injuries while the other three had back and chest bruises.

The seven were identified as Bonface Mutua, Julius Karanja, Peter Musyoka, Timothy Maribe, Nickson Kamar, Julius Musungu and Francis Sakui.

Just this month, eight police officers, two teachers and a doctor were killed when gunmen attacked a Medina bus while on a lonely stretch in the Kotulo area as it travelled between the towns of Wajir and Mandera, close to the border with Somalia.

According to police reports, the eight police officers attached to Anti-Stock Theft Unit were returning to their work stations.