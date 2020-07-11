Two nurses have died of Covid-19, KMPDU says

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) on Saturday said two nurses had succumbed to Covid-19.

In a statement signed by KMPDU acting secretary-general, Chibanzi Mwachonda, however, did not disclose more information only saying that this now brings the number of health workers who have succumbed to the virus to three.

The only confirmed case is that of gynaecologist Dr Adisa Lugalika who died on Thursday of Covid-19.

Mwachonda has, as a result, urged the government to come clear on the issue of settlement of bills by healthcare workers who get admitted due to Covid-19, saying that “it is unfortunate we have lost our own.”

The union urged the public to continue adhering to the containment measures in place and realise that coronavirus is real.

“To Kenyans, the disease is real. You have a responsibility to protect not just yourselves, but we the health care workers. There is no amount of money that will compensate a family for the loss of their loved one. It is our civic duty to protect Kenyans, and these Kenyans are our relatives.”