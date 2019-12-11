Two men facing charges of assaulting and crashing another man’s testicles

Two young men were on Wednesday charged with being part a gang that assaulted and crashed the groin area of a 41-year-old tea picker in Kithaku area, Meru county.

The two men, Mr Misheck Muthomi and Mr Bernard Mutwiri, were denied bail until an application by the prosecution opposing their release is considered on Friday.

The Githongo Principal Magistrate Susan Ndegwa however released a third suspect, Mr Alfred Mutwiri, saying there was no evidence linking him to the assault on Mr George Mutura.

The magistrate also released Mr James Mutuma but ordered him to report to Githongo police station for further probe.

The victim has had his testicles surgically removed and is recuperating at the Meru Level Five hospital.

The injured man had been accosted by young men as he walked home from an entertainment spot.

The assailants reportedly forced him to surrender the Sh200 he had in his possession before assaulting him and crashing his testicles.

The accused were charged with assaulting the tea picker and inflicting on him grievous bodily harm on November 21, 2019.

ASSAULTED

The prosecution led by State Counsel Peninnah Mwaniki did not prefer sodomy and robbery with violence charges as police had earlier indicated.

Last week, the prosecution told the court that the four were also suspected of being behind theft of livestock in the area and other forms of robbery with violence.

They were arrested following an outcry by members of the public during a baraza over escalating insecurity in the area.

Upon arrest, police said, 11 mobile phones of different makes suspected to have been stolen from members of public were seized.

Police said they are seeking time to consult telephone services provider, Safaricom to establish if the phones were stolen.

The prosecution sought the continued detention of the suspects for their own safety, saying releasing them could place them in danger from members of public.

Ms Ndegwa allowed the prosecution’s request and fixed the case for mentioning on December 13, 2019.