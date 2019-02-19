Two men captured on video smoking weed with toddler





A video of a toddler smoking bhang has gone viral. The 42-second video shows the young boy, aged between three and four, smoking weed in the company of two adults.

The young boy innocently smokes the piece of weed handed to him and let out a puff, followed by a heavy cough. He repeats this several times.

The two men and the boy are heard conversing in sheng.

Where and when the video was shot is still unknown. The identity of the men is also unknown.

In the video, one of the men tells the young boy “weka kwa mdomo” the roll handed to him.

He also explains to the young boy, how to hold the rolled weed.

In the video, it is evident there was a fourth person who was recording the video.

Nairobi News cannot publicise the video for legal reasons.