Two in court over theft of six bottles of Jameson whisky

A driver and a loader have denied charges of stealing beer worth Sh 15,000 from a firm in Embakasi, Nairobi.

They are Daniel Mbugua and Cliff Obonyo.

They are accused of stealing a carton containing six bottles of Jameson – one litre each, from Mitchel Cott Company limited on December 17.

The duo were allegedly seen by other loaders hiding the carton under driver’s seat of their pick-up vehicle. They were later apprehended and taken to Embakasi Police station.

They denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

Kithinji freed them on cash bail of Sh 20,000 each and set the hearing of their case for April 28 next year.