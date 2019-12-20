Two in court on robbery with violence charges

Two men who allegedly ambushed and robbed a city retiree in Ruaraka while armed with pangas have denied robbery with violence charges before the Makadara Law Courts.

Hesbon Musangwa Osoro and Stephen Ochieng Orengo are accused of robbing George Odipo Opondo on December 10, 2029, jointly with another suspect who is still at large.

Opondo, a retired accountant with Postal Corporation of Kenya had arrived home from a trip and was being assisted by his nephew Moses Otieno to cover the car after moving some items into the house, when three men emerged with torches.

The three are said to have asked Opondo and Otieno what they were doing in darkness but before they could answer, they allegedly brandished pangas and ordered them to remain silent.

The suspects allegedly robbed Opondo of Sh 6,700, three mobile phones and frogmarched him into his house where they stole a bag and a gas cylinder among other items all valued at Sh 47,200.

One of the three suspects stood guard on the door as his accomplices robbed the victims.

Osoro and Orengo were arraigned before Senior Resident Magistrate Eunice Suter.

The two were on a surety bond of Sh 500,000. Hearing of the case starts on April 27, 2020.