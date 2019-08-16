Two in court for selling Sh700 weed cookies

Two men have been arraigned after they were arrested with bhang cookies in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

The suspects appeared before Resident Magistrate Anne Karimi at the Voi Law Courts charged with being in possession of the cookies laced with bhang with a street value of Sh700.

The two, Jeremiah Shake and Ngure Kiroshi, were separately charged that on August 14 at around 3pm they were found in possession of drugged cookies with a street value of sh450 and sh250 respectively in contravention of the law.

The two denied the charges and released on Sh200,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on August 29, 2019 and heard on September 26, 2019.

The suspects are among five people who were apprehended on Thursday following an operation by police meant to stop the illegal business in the county.

However, three of the suspects were turned into state witnesses and are set to help detectives with further information.

Among them are university students who are suspected to smuggle the weed cookies to colleagues at Coast Institute of Technology in Voi and Taita Taveta University in Mwatate.

The origin of the package of the weed cookies is yet to be established.

Police said they have launched investigations to establish the chain of distribution but revealed that they originated from Nairobi.

So far, 10 drug traffickers have been arrested across Taita Taveta County following the ongoing raids on drug dens after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i directed security officers in the region to combat the vice.