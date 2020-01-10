Two in court for hacking into New KCC staff Sacco, stealing Sh1.7m

Two men who allegedly hacked into New KCC’s staff Sacco and transferred Sh1.7 million to themselves were Thursday charged before Makadara law courts with theft.

The two are Barrack Obama and John Odhiambo. They had joined the Sacco shortly before allegedly carrying out the theft.

In a well calculated and meticulously executed electronic theft, the two and six others registered as members and gave mobile phones registered with different people’s names, inflated the cash in their accounts after accessing the bank’s computer systems before they withdrew the money.

The suspects are accused of stealing the Sh1,747,685 through mobile banking platform between August 1 and 3 last year shortly after enlisting as the Sacco’s members.

INDUSTRIAL AREA

The Sacco allows non-KCC employees to register and the suspects who carried out the theft after hacking into Kencream Sacco Limited’s computer systems in Industrial Area, Nairobi were new members.

The Sacco’s manager Boniface Kihara discovered that the systems had been infiltrated and data manipulated after which the Sacco lost the money. The suspects and their accomplices withdrew the cash through M-Pesa and banks.

Obama and Odhiambo are accused of committing the offence jointly with others yet to be arrested.

They denied the charges before chief magistrate Heston Nyaga. They were freed on a surety bond of Sh500, 000. The case will be heard from May 7.