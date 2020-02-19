Two in court for falsifying their identities to acquire national ID

Two men have been charged in court with giving false information to a government officer after allegedly turning up at Kasarani Deputy County Commissioner’s office to obtain national ID.

Bora Aden and Aden Aide Ake have been accused of presenting certificates and telling registration of persons officials that they are father and son.

They were arrested at the offices where they had turned up on February 6, 2020 with birth certificates suspected to have been forged.

Aden is not a Kenyan while Ake, who holds a Kenyan ID, attempted to have him registered as a Kenyan, claiming he is his father.

Investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations found the two to have given false information about their identity and relationship.

The suspects denied the charges before the Makadara Law Courts Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga and were released on bonds. Hearing of their case starts on June 18, 2020.